For the last three years, Bank of Guam employees have been given an opportunity to vote for local nonprofits they believe merit recognition by the bank for a special holiday donation. This year provided them an opportunity to recognize those who have continued to serve the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the bank.

Their selections are: Harvest House, Guam Animals in Need, Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, Victim Advocates Reaching Out and Mañe'lu. Each nonprofit received $5,000.

Harvest House’s Bethany Taylor said, “Harvest House expresses our deepest gratitude to Bank of Guam for their generous contribution to the foster children of Guam that will bring joy in their healing process this Christmas season.”

Cyrus Luhr, of GAIN, stated, “It is reassuring that the People’s Bank continues to be the cornerstone that supports our entire community, including our most vulnerable.”

Victor Camacho of Sanctuary noted, “Sanctuary remains committed to improving the quality of life for Guam’s youth, and this contribution helps tremendously, as we adapt and improvise our services in response to COVID-19.”

Julie Ulloa-Heath of VARO said, “Bank of Guam’s generosity helps VARO continue to provide 100% victim services 24/7.”

Mañe'lu’s Samantha Taitano stated, “We are proud to be recognized and partnered with a company who is truly invested in the betterment of our island and consistently shows their dedication through the organizations and initiatives they support.”

Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO of the Bank of Guam, said, “Our employees selected these local nonprofits in recognition for the continued work done throughout COVID. Their work in our community, while sacrificing their own health and well-being, is a demonstration of our island’s resilience and doing good. On behalf of the Bank of Guam familia, we extend our sincere thanks for all they do.”