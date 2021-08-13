Bank of Guam yesterday announced the launch of its new website. It is part of the bank's yearlong campaign, "The Start of Something New."

"With a fresh new look, the bank’s website - bankofguam.com - blends creativity and functionality, designed to reflect the bank’s ongoing promise to build the best customer experiences, fusing its legacy of service with today’s modern technology," the bank stated in a media release.

The bank also will unveil upgraded online and mobile banking platforms soon. The digital banking platforms will carry across the same twist on the bank’s brand elements introduced on its new website, updated and modernized to complement its digital identity and technology, the bank stated in the release.

Some of the new features:

• Intuitively organized, easy to navigate pages.

• Easy-to-find and easy-to-use buttons for online banking access and enrollment.

• Ability to apply for a loan online.

• Online access to the bank's giving form and philosophy.

• A live chat widget, allowing customers to chat with the bank's team from any page of its site.

• A refreshed customer support portal with access to frequently asked questions.

"The launch of our new website is a huge first step in building a truly integrated and modern experience for our customers," said Lesley-Anne Leon Guerrero, chief experience officer of the bank. "We know the demand for greater accessibility and convenience is at an all-time high. This is why we continue to invest in digital solutions that our customers not just demand but deserve and can grow to love."

In July, the bank announced the rebranding of its California branch to TASI Bank, also as part of its The Start of Something New initiative.

"Last year, we saw this pandemic shake many of our homes and businesses," Joaquin Cook, president and CEO of the bank stated in the release. "The ability to adapt quickly and pivot was key to being a good, responsible community partner. The ability to be flexible and offer solutions in the most uncertain of situations will be a lesson we carry with us into future investments and solutions. This is why today, we’re proud to stand by our digital investments as we unveil a new corporate website and refreshed online and mobile banking platforms which are the gateway to even more exciting things to come."