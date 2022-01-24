Bank of Guam announced Friday in a press release that applications are now available for its LIFE Scholarship program. Interested students enrolled at Guam Community College or the University of Guam can download applications from the Bank of Guam website, bankofguam.com.

The LIFE Scholarship, which stands for Live, Imagine, Fulfill and Experience, will, for the second year in a row, provide two students with $2,500 in financial support. Derived from the Bank’s signature event, LIFE Teen Expo, these scholarships place special emphasis on corporate social responsibility, leadership and creativity, the bank stated in the release.

"Bank of Guam is excited to offer scholarship opportunities to our local university students, said Joaquin L.G. Cook, president and CEO of the bank. "Through the LIFE Scholarship program, we can cultivate our next generation of leaders to be environmentally and socially conscious, making for a brighter future for generations to come."

The application process involves the submission of a project proposal, a video presentation and an interview.

Deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28.