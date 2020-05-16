Bank of Guam Mangilao branch to reopen Monday

Bank of Guam on Friday announced the reopening of its Mangilao Branch beginning Monday, May 18.

As with the Hagåtña, Upper Tumon and Andersen Air Force Base Branches, as well as the Tumon drive-thru, the Mangilao Branch’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday. It will be closed Saturdays.

Bank of Guam President and Chief Executive Officer Joaquin P.L.G. Cook noted, “We continue to assess the gradual opening of our Guam branch network using a measured approach so that safety concerns are appropriately balanced with our customers’ need to access our branches.”