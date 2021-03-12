Living its founder’s vision to bring prosperity and goodness to island communities, Bank of Guam is commemorating its 49th anniversary with its employees joining together to organize community cleanups and projects in Guam and throughout its branch network, the bank stated in a press release.

According to Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, the bank president and CEO, “As we launch 49 years of being the 'People’s Bank' and look toward the future, 2021 presents us with so many opportunities. This year’s plans provide a meaningful way for all of us to participate in our community - by connecting with each other, our neighbors and our precious environment.

“We will be visiting four unique villages in Guam, all with different needs but with a singular purpose to drive impactful change," he added.

Schedule

Date: March 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. show, 4 p.m. go until 6 p.m.

Villages: Yigo; Dededo; Tamuning, Tumon and Harmon; and Malesso.

"Teams in the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), neighboring islands and San Francisco will also be spreading the Bank of Guam spirit on this single day. It’s one we won’t soon forget,” Cook said.

“The Founder’s Day of Giving planning committee has been working hard to make this one-day series of events successful, and our community participation caps off a great day of unity with each other, our neighbors and our environment. But most importantly, it begins a series of Founder’s Days of Giving not only for that day, but throughout the year as we approach our landmark 50th anniversary next year," Cook said.