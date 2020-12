The Bank of Guam has announced that its Naval Base Guam branch will reopen today, Dec. 14, after being closed for a week, according to a bank spokeswoman.

The Naval base branch of the bank was closed due to construction work in the area. The bank had originally announced it would be closed Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 18.

For more information, visit the bank's website at www.bankofguam.com or call 671-472-5300.