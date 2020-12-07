The Bank of Guam has announced that, effective Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 18, its Naval Base Guam branch will be closed because of base construction work in the area, the bank stated in a press release.

Nearby Naval Base ATMs include the Navy Exchange, Camp Covington, Orote Commissary, Guam Mini Mart and Naval Hospital Guam Mini Mart. The nearest branch is the bank’s Hagåtña location. For customer convenience, the bank’s digital services are available 24 hours a day through its website at www.bankofguam.com and by phone at 671-472-5300.