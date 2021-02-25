The Bank of Guam announced Tuesday that two of its officers, Ashley Ardiente and Keiko Borja, successfully passed the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists examination, and are now fully licensed and certified anti-money laundering specialists.

The ACAMS certification is an extremely competitive international licensing, and with the successful completion by Ardiente and Borja, the Bank of Guam now has five ACAMS certified bank officers who possess the knowledge and skill set to combat money laundering and financial crimes, according to a media release from the bank.

Ardiente began her career at the Bank of Guam in 2016 as an anti-money laundering investigator and has been promoted throughout the years. She currently holds a position as a Bank Secrecy Act AML officer III. Ardiente is a 2011 graduate of Okkodo High School and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with the concentration in finance and economics from the University of Guam.

Borja became part of the familia at the Bank of Guam in 2010 and has gained a well-rounded experience over the years. Borja started her career in customer service, moved to operations and then joined the BSA/AML department. Borja held a position as a BSA/AML officer and has recently been promoted to BSA/AML investigations manager. Borja is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame High School.

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization for Anti-Financial Crime professionals which supports individuals and organizations who are dedicated to ending financial crime through thought leadership, continuing professional education and their “best-in-class” peer network. CAMS certification is the global gold standard in Advanced Money Laundering (AML) certification by institutions, governments and regulators worldwide.