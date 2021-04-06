Bank of Guam opens applications for 10th Annual Ifit Scholarship

HEADQUARTERS: The Bank of Guam headquarters is shown on April 14, 2020 in Hagåtña. The bank's annual Ifit scholarship program for high school seniors is open for applicants. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

In its 10th year, the Bank of Guam is offering up to five graduating high school seniors throughout the region an opportunity to be awarded $2,000, as well as a paid summer internship at its branches this year.

Applications are now available for the 2021 Ifit Scholarship on the Bank’s website, www.bankofguam.com. The completed application packet is due April 24.

The scholarship is available for any four-year accredited college or university, and the five recipients will be announced in May.

For information about the scholarship program, email communications@bankofguam.com.

