The Bank of Guam board on Tuesday announced the following promotions:

• Gwendolyn San Nicolas has been promoted from assistant vice president/system application officer to vice president/director of Learning, Development and Familia Ambassador Program. Starting as a customer service representative in 2001, San Nicolas rose to become a central operations officer before being promoted to Malesso Branch manager, which preceded her appointment as the branch manager of Kosrae. San Nicolas is a graduate of Southern High and earned a bachelor of business degree in human resource management from the University of Guam.

• Richard Carino has been promoted from assistant vice president/Tamuning branch manager to vice president/Tamuning branch manager. With the bank since 2014, Carino was originally hired as a business development officer. He was previously with Citibank from 2006-2014 as both a mortgage specialist and personal banker. Carino is a graduate of George Washington High School and earned a bachelor of business degree in business management from the University of Guam.

• Gina A. Bascon has been promoted to vice president/project manager II from assistant vice president/project manager. With the bank since 2019, Gina has been with the bank’s Project Management Office. She was with GTA TeleGuam for 13 years in various capacities throughout the organization. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, Bascon holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's in business administration from the University of Guam, and received her Project Management Professional Certification in 2016.

• Brandon Cruz has been promoted from assistant vice president/Kosrae branch manager to vice president/Palau branch manager. With the bank since 2007, Cruz has been a customer service associate and operations officer before joining the bank’s Business Development team. Cruz then returned to the branch network, serving as the bank’s Andersen Branch manager before moving to Kosrae as branch manager. Cruz earned a bachelor's in communications from the University of Guam and a master of arts in history from American Public University.