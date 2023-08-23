Bank of Guam is taking banking to a whole new level with the reopening of its Tamuning Branch, unveiling a glimpse into its Branch of the Future design, the bank announced in a press release. Located in the ITC building, the Tamuning Branch reopened at 9 a.m. Friday.

The newly renovated branch is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bank said in the release.

“The world is changing, and our customers and their banking needs are changing too. Our Branch of the Future is all that a customer could expect from a modern bank with a continued emphasis on personalized service. In line with the vision set by our founder over 50 years ago, Bank of Guam continues to be on the cutting edge of banking technology and design without compromising on the Håfa Adai spirit that we are known for,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Guam.

“Two years ago, we hinted at The Start of Something New, symbolizing a bold leap into our digital transformation. Over this time, we’ve dedicated a significant effort to truly understand the customer journey. Our Tamuning Branch serves as a reflection of this journey, embracing the changing needs of our customers, redefining convenience and accessibility, ensuring that banking moves just as you do,” said Maria Eugenia H. Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Bank of Guam.

The all-new Tamuning Branch features a sleek design and fresh layout, focusing on self-service and leading-edge technology, the bank said in the release. Here’s a peek into the Branch of the Future and its key features, according to the release:

• Digital-first banking: A warm welcome awaits you from the lobby manager. With the help of the bank’s familia ambassadors, Bank of Guam’s universal bankers, you can learn firsthand how to get the most out of the bank’s digital banking tools.

• Appointment scheduling: Embrace convenience with a simple QR code scan and digital sign-in for your appointments and banking needs. After you sign in, relax or explore nearby businesses until you receive a notification, either via SMS text or email, for your appointment.

• More full-function ATMs: Not one or two, but three full-function ATMs! Experience 24/7 banking using the two ATMs in the bank’s in-branch vestibule or at the new drive-thru ATM. Deposit your checks* with same-day funds availability during branch hours. With the bank’s full-function ATMs, you can also deposit cash and choose your denominations for cash withdrawals. *Same-day funds availability applies for Bank of Guam checks only.

• Living wall: A dynamic expression of our commitment, the living wall breathes life into the new space while reaffirming our responsibility toward a more sustainable future.

• Community meeting room: Open for nonprofit organizations to facilitate collaboration, innovation and connections. As The People’s Bank, Bank of Guam is dedicated to supporting the greater good, and this room exemplifies our commitment.

• Secure Wi-Fi: Access the Bank’s online services by signing into Bank of Guam’s secure Wi-Fi network.

• Local artistry: Featuring murals by Joshua Agerstrand in branch and Opake at our drive-up ATM.

The Tamuning Branch first opened on Nov. 3, 1978, and temporarily closed during the pandemic as renovations were underway and more digital technology incorporated in the design. The new branch has doubled its space and now measures 3,986 square feet.