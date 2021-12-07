Bank of Guam rolls out branch Wi-Fi, 86 new ATMs

Bank of Guam announced it is offering branch Wi-Fi and newly upgraded ATMs.

As part of the bank’s digital transformation efforts, customers visiting Guam branches now have access to free in-branch Wi-Fi, the bank announced in a press release Monday.

The bank also plans to bring branch Wi-Fi to its customers in the Northern Marianas and other island branches in the coming year.

The bank announced the official rollout of new ATMs set to replace 86 ATMs throughout Guam, the Northern Marianas, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, according to a press release.

Key features of the new ATMs include:

• Deposits

• Customized denominations – customers can select their preferred mix of $20, or $50 bills

• Enhanced anti-skimming security

• Interactive display has vibrant touchscreen and physical function keys

Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joaquin P. LG. Cook will unveil the bank’s ATM van on Thursday at Skinner Plaza, in Hagåtña as part of the village’s 2021 Electric Winter Wonderland celebration.