Bank of Guam supports business startup

A team of budding entrepreneurs from Pohnpei received financial assistance from the Bank of Guam Friday for coming up with a startup business idea called Drop & Drop.

The startup received $5,000 in seed funding from the bank.

In November, Drop & Drop won the 2019 Startup Weekend Micronesia, a three-day entrepreneurial event associated with Google Techstars Startup Weekend. Organized by professional master of business administration students from the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration in partnership with the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network, the event was held beyond Guam and Saipan for the first time on seven total Micronesian Islands.

Drop & Drop is a delivery service for the convenience of Pohnpei residents for anything from food items to laundry. The team members included Michelle Kamber, Bernarda Mathias, Yolanda Waltu, and Yuchi Leopold.