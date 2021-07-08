Bank of Guam turns San Francisco branch into TASI Bank

Bank of Guam's San Francisco branch is now all grown up at 38.

From being a branch, it is now its own bank with the new name TASI Bank.

TASI Bank name is inspired by the CHamoru name for the ocean, and the new brand is reflected in its logo that offers an image of a wave, said Joaquin Leon Guerrero Cook, president and CEO of the Bank of Guam.

The new identity comes with a new website and rebranded digital banking solutions.

TASI Bank's new identity reflects its growth from being a bank with $35 million in assets to now $450 million in its loan portfolio, which is particularly significant when compared with its parent's size. Bank of Guam is a $2.8 billion financial institution.

Part of the thought process in giving TASI Bank its new identity is to avoid confusion. Some in the bank's market, the San Francisco Bay area, have asked whether the bank only serves CHamoru people or whether it is a government bank, said John David ”Dave” Joves, formerly senior vice president, and California regional manager, for Bank of Guam, and now division president of TASI Bank. Joves joined Cook in a press conference on Guam, by video from San Francisco.

”Seeing an opportunity to distinguish itself from other Bay Area lending institutions, TASI Bank will center its financial services around a wide range of commercial opportunities throughout various business sectors, including commercial real estate, franchised gasoline service stations, hospitality (hotels and motels), as well as independent retail and wholesale firms," Bank of Guam stated.

TASI Bank has a staff of 20 employees and is located in the heart of San Francisco’s financial district as it has been since 1983.

'Oldest new bank in San Francisco'

”Serving strong for 38 years, TASI Bank has been coined the 'oldest new bank' in the San Francisco Bay Area as it continues Bank of Guam’s legacy of serving as trusted advisors to its commercial customers," Bank of Guam stated.

”With revenue growth averaging 14.4% for the past 10 years, TASI Bank has contributed to BOG’s $2.8 billion in total assets, demonstrating the bank’s ability to compete nationally beyond their markets in the Pacific," Bank of Guam stated in its press release.

“The announcement of TASI Bank today is another milestone in our ‘The Start of Something New’ campaign. As one of our long-term strategic goals, TASI Bank is also a significant reflection of Bank of Guam’s growth and expansion to compete beyond our existing markets,” Cook said.

Cook is a third-generation CEO of the bank from the Leon Guerrero family. His grandfather, the late Jesus Sablan Leon Guerrero, is considered a pioneer who co-founded the Bank of Guam. His uncle, the late Tony Leon Guerrero, succeeded Jesus Leon Guerrero. Prior to Cook's executive role, his mother, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, led the bank as CEO, president and chairwoman of the board.

“This is an exciting day for all of us. Over the years, we’ve achieved exponential growth, successfully building the branch to more than $450 million in total assets while serving a diverse community of small and medium-sized businesses throughout Northern California,” Joves stated.

Minority Depository Institution

“As a division of Bank of Guam, a Minority Depository Institution, TASI Bank can offer expertise to groups that are frequently overlooked by institutions where people of color do not hold representative control," Bank of Guam stated.

"According to FDIC, MDI institutions such as Bank of Guam originate a greater share of Small Business Administration guaranteed small business loans for such borrowers, compared to non-MDI financial institutions. While TASI Bank’s business strategy will focus primarily on business to business (B2B) financial services, it remains committed to the same values as 'The People's Bank.'” the parent bank stated.

The rebrand of TASI Bank won’t impact all BOG account holders, according to the press release.

To log into their online account, customers can now visit TASI.bank using their existing login credentials.