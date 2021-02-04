The Bank of Guam’s Jacinta Elm, vice president/director of Bank Secrecy Act/Anti Money Laundering, has earned the certified global sanctions specialist designation from the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists. She is the only such designee on Guam, according to a release from the Bank of Guam.

Elm has been with the bank since 2002, and is also a certified anti-money laundering specialist and a certified fraud examiner. She has been with the Bank Secrecy Act Department since 2006. She is a graduate of Southern High and attended the University of Guam. Elm was the 2017 Guam Small Business Administration Financial Services Champion of the Year and the 2018 Bank of Guam Supervisor of the Year.