Bank of Guam wins crisis communications award

Bank of Guam announced Wednesday that its campaign "Stop COVID, Spread LOVE" has been awarded two 2021 Brand Slam Awards for best crisis communications and social media campaign from the American Bankers Association.

The awards honor the nation’s top marketing strategies from banks of all sizes with a volunteer panel of over 70 certified financial marketing professional-credentialed experts weighing in on campaigns from July 1, 2020 through June 30.

The campaign shares heartfelt perspectives from parents, caregivers, front-liners, executive decision-makers, and even COVID-19 survivors, all of whom are Bank of Guam employees, the bank stated in a press release.

“'Stop COVID, Spread LOVE' was created during the early months of this pandemic and was our way to shed light on how this virus was touching every corner of our community. Shot on cellphones and over Zoom, from our offices, homes, and even while in isolation, we shared the real stories of our employees and how this virus impacted our lives and changed the way we did business,” said Lesley-Anne Leon Guerrero, the bank's chief experience officer.