The Bank of Guam has won three Platinum MarCom International Awards and two honorable mentions out of 6,000 entries from 41 countries, the bank announced in a press release.

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals. According to the MarCom awards website, Bank of Guam won:

Platinum

• 2020 BankGuam Holding Year in Review - What Hope Looks Like.

• Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility - 2021 Founder’s Day of Giving Project.

• Team Award for Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Department.

Honorable Mention

• 2021 Bank of Guam Calendar: The Language of Hope.

• Internal Newsletter, "Bits & Bytes” Sustainable Farming.

“We are ecstatic for the recognition earned by our Bank of Guam Familia team and the pieces produced by them. Since our first entry in 2018, Bank of Guam has now earned 14 awards for its locally created and produced pieces, representing distinguished honors for our organization,” said Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO. “We are proud to be recognized for excellence in quality, creativity and resourcefulness.”

Jackie A. Marati, Bank of Guam senior vice president and chief officer of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility said the recognitions “go well beyond our region and the financial services industry, and speak to the purpose for which we have existed for nearly 50 years.”

MarCom awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, and production companies. Some of the other winners listed on the website include: AIG, Individual and Group Retirement Marketing, BET Networks; Maryland Port Administration; and Morgan Stanley.

“2020 was a deeply challenging year for all of us, both professionally and personally, and I want to thank the team who continued to work with purpose and compassion these last nearly two years and more,” Marati said.

Bank of Guam celebrates its 50th anniversary in March 2022. It has 17 branches throughout Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and San Francisco, California, under TASI Bank.