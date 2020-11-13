The Bank of Guam 2020 calendar “Finding Your Purpose” has been recognized with the Platinum Award, and its 2019 Year in Review earned Gold from Marcom Awards. The bank also earned honorable mention for its 2019 Spring EcoForum Sustainability Promotional Item (bento box) and its 2019 Fall EcoForum Sustainability Promotional Item (rocket reusable notebook), according to a release from Bank of Guam.

Marcom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity and work and generosity of industry professionals. Established in 2004, Marcom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, and has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world garnering 6,000 print and digital entries from dozens of countries.

“This is the second year that our Bank of Guam calendar has earned platinum, and we are once again very humbled and greatly pleased that our local creative talent produces original, purposeful pieces that successfully compete with the best of international media," stated Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO. "The 2020 calendar has as its foundation Bank of Guam’s purpose of service and doing good. To our customers and our community who have used our calendar, it has been our privilege to be with you during this 2020 journey.”

For more information, visit www.bankofguam.com.