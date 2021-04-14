Bank of Hawaii announced Tuesday that Senior Vice President Sharlene R. Ginoza-Lee will be promoted to chief people officer, effective May 4. She will lead and manage all areas of the bank’s People Services division, including compensation and benefits, employee development programs, talent acquisition and management, operations and regulatory compliance.

Ginoza-Lee joined Bank of Hawaii’s Human Resources department in 1994. Ginoza-Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Ginoza-Lee will succeed Edward Hudson. Hudson will pursue his own human resources consulting business for local HR professionals and organizations.

The bank also announced Chief Audit Executive Lacey Nakaguma will expand her role to oversee a new division at Bank of Hawaii known as Audit Services, to include internal audit and credit review. She joined Bank of Hawaii in March 2019 as vice president and senior audit manager, and was promoted to senior vice president and chief audit executive in 2020. Nakaguma continues to be responsible for the oversight and execution of internal audit planning, fieldwork, and reporting. Effective May 1, in addition to internal audit, she will oversee the bank’s Credit Review department.

Nakaguma previously worked in auditing and risk positions at American Savings Bank, as well as Union Bank, Amazon and Deloitte, all in Washington state. An alumna of the University of Southern California, she earned her degree in accounting information systems.

Nakaguma’s appointment is in anticipation of the retirement of executive director of credit review Wayne Anderson, effective April 30.