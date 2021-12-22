Bank of Hawaii announced Tuesday in a press release the following leadership succession plans in its Commercial Banking Division.

After a 45-year career at Bank of Hawaii, Vice Chair and Chief Commercial Officer Wayne Y. Hamano will retire Jan. 13, 2022.

In advance of Hamano’s retirement, the bank announced the following appointments and promotions:

• Vice Chair James C. Polk has been promoted to chief banking officer. With 32 years of experience in the financial services industry and more than 20 years at Bank of Hawaii, Polk has held a variety of leadership roles, including overseeing the bank’s Commercial Banking Group, Retail Lending and Deposit Products, and most recently, Trust Services and Bankoh Investment Services Inc.

• Guy C. Churchill and Dirk K. Yoshizawa have both been promoted to senior executive vice president and co-lead executives of Bank of Hawaii’s Commercial Banking Group.

Churchill will continue to oversee Corporate Banking, Commercial Real Estate and Guam Commercial Banking, and will assume expanded responsibility for Commercial Deposit Management/Financial Services and International Commercial. Churchill joined the bank in October 2017 as executive vice president and Commercial Real Estate Lending Division manager.

Yoshizawa will continue his oversight of the bank’s four state of Hawaii Commercial Banking Centers, the Fast Track Loan team, Auto Dealer Finance and Equipment Leasing. Yoshizawa will assume the added responsibility of Commercial Banking Service and Support and the Business Planning and Strategy team. Yoshizawa joined Bank of Hawaii in 1995 as a bank associate.