Bank of Hawaii launches health screening app

Bank of Hawaii on Friday announced its new health screening app called Health Check, available for free at the App Store and Google Play.

Its Health Check app was developed by its own Information Technology and E-commerce Divisions, and is available to employers and their employees.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Bank of Hawaii remains steadfast in our commitment to help curb the spread of the virus in our island communities,” Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii, said in the bank's press release. “We hope this application serves as an additional safeguard for our local businesses and organizations, and allows for added peace of mind for both employees and the community at large.”

While the app does not detect COVID-19, when used appropriately, it serves as an added layer of protection by allowing individuals who may be exhibiting symptoms, or who may have been exposed or potentially exposed to COVID-19 to perform a self-assessment before they enter the workplace, the bank stated.

The app features three simple questions based on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Employee Screening Questionnaire.

Health Check questions:

1. Have you or someone you’ve been in contact with, had a fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell that cannot be attributed to another health condition in the past 2-14 days?

2. Have you had contact with a person known to be infected, potentially infected, or exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 within the previous 14 days?

3. Have you or someone you've been in contact with traveled domestically or internationally in the last 14 days?

Employers may request to see results in the lobbies or entrances of their establishments before employees enter the facility. If employees answer “yes” to any of the three questions, they are advised through the app not to enter the facility, to avoid contact with others, and to contact their manager.

For more information, please visit https://www.boh.com/health-check-app.