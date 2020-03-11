Bank of Hawaii offers financial assistance programs

Bank of Hawaii is offering financial assistance programs to help its West Pacific region customers who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The programs apply to existing loan clients in Guam, Saipan and Palau.

"We are aware that many bank customers are facing personal challenges from COVID-19 and its impact on our West Pacific market, largely attributable to the sharp downturn in tourism," said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii. "We recognize the hardship this is presenting and have representatives ready to work with individuals and assess their needs."

CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres recently requested that financial institutions in the Marianas allow residents with existing loans more time to make payments in light of the economic decline, saying such an extension would offer residents some relief.

Bank of Hawaii officials said the assistance programs were effective as of Tuesday, March 10. They include the:

• loan forbearance program, with which affected customers may defer loan payments for up to three months for residential mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines in amortization; and

• loan extension program, with which affected customers may extend other direct installment or indirect loans, such as personal loans or auto loans, for up to three months.