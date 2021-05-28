Bank of Hawaii offers Zelle for person-to-person payment option

Bank of Hawaii announced Thursday that Zelle is now available to Guam and Saipan customers in its mobile banking app, bringing residents a fast, safe and easy person-to-person payment option, according to a release from the bank.

The release of Zelle in Guam and Saipan is the newest digital enhancement in the bank's continuing digital transformation effort, supporting the bank’s digital growth strategy, the company stated.

Zelle, owned and operated by Early Warning Services, is already in the Bank of Hawaii mobile app, and allows consumers to send and receive payments typically available within minutes when both parties are enrolled with Zelle. For more than 100 million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, allowing them to send payments to people who bank at different financial institutions in the U.S.

Customers who already have the Bank of Hawaii mobile app only need to update to the latest version to use Zelle. Payments can be sent using only an email address or U.S. mobile phone number, the bank stated in its release.

Zelle is easy to use, according to the release. To get started, customers will log into Bank of Hawaii’s mobile app, tap the “+” button and select Zelle. They will then confirm their email address and enter the one-time verification code they receive in their email. They are then ready to start sending and receiving with Zelle.