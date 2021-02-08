Bank of Hawaii to issue contactless debit cards

Bank of Hawaii has announced a touchless way for its debit card customers to pay for in-person purchases at retailers with its new contactless debit cards, according to a media release from the bank.

The bank will replace debit cards for all of its customers with the new contactless version over the next several weeks, regardless of expiration date. Customers will retain their same card number, but replacement cards will have a new expiration date and CVV. PINs will not change. The rollout is expected to be complete by April, the bank stated in the release.

Consumers can complete checkouts in two steps. To make a purchase, customers should look for the contactless symbol on the merchant terminal. Then, tap or wave the card at or near the symbol. This no-touch payment option takes seconds to complete. It is faster than swiping or inserting a card into the terminal, safer and just as secure.