Bank receives award for corporate social responsibility messaging

Bank of Guam recently received gold honors from the 2022 International AVA Digital Awards for corporate social responsibility messaging, the bank announced in a press release.

The winning video, "Founder’s Day of Giving," highlights the spirit of the bank's founder, Jesus S. Leon Guerrero as employees and community partners came together for a day of goodwill and service throughout the communities they serve.

“It’s an honor to showcase the energy and collaboration of our branches, employees, neighbors, and partners as they come together on one day, for a singular purpose to make a difference and honor the legacy of our founder,” said Jackie Marati, senior vice president and chief corporate social responsibility officer

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and chief executive officer, said, “Our winning video is the celebration of our founder, our people, and our communities. In an era of digital communication, we’re honored, most especially on our 50th anniversary, to be recognized for creating heartfelt, meaningful impact, not just with our words, but also through action.”

AVA Digital Awards honors excellence in digital communication and is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization that recognizes outstanding work by professionals involved in the concept, direction design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication, the bank stated in the release.

The bank celebrated its 50th anniversary March 13.