Bank of Guam has established an account to receive donations for the victims of the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines. Working with the Batangas Southern Tagalog Association of Guam, or BASTA, funds raised will be sent directly to the Batangas Family Association in the Philippines for immediate assistance.

“As extended members of our local community, our hearts go out to our neighbors in the Philippines left devastated by the Taal volcanic eruptions. There are so many here on Guam and within the surrounding region that have felt the impact of these events having family and friends living near the affected area,” stated Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam president and chief executive officer. “We join the efforts of so many other local organizations who, too, are doing their part to support relief efforts. Every penny counts. If you want to help, Bank of Guam’s network of branches are standing by to receive donations and pass them on to those in need.”