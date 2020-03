BankGuam Holding Company has announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share for the holders of its common stock and a dividend payment to the holders of the company’s 5.5% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, at its regular board meeting held Feb. 24.

"The dividends will be paid on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020," the company stated in a release.