According to a release from BankGuam Holding Company (BKGM), the finance group announced at regular board meeting held Nov. 28 that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $50 per share for the holders of its common stock and a dividend payment to the holders of the company’s 7.08% Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A,. The dividends will be paid Dec. 30, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, the group said in the press release.
