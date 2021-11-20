BankPacific is certified for the Guam Safe and World Travel & Tourism Council Travels Stamp Program by the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the University of Guam, the bank announced Thursday in a press release.

“To help our community recover, we all as part of that community must all help out. As GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said, ‘The more businesses and establishments that apply and get certified, the better for us to market the entire island as a COVID-19 safe destination’ and we are excited to be doing our small part,” said Philip Flores, president of BankPacific.

The program was launched by GVB in March and identifies establishments that "have the utmost compliance, care, and pride in following local government health and safety guidelines," GVB stated at the time in a press release.