BankPacific launches new mobile banking app on 66th anniversary

As more people are gravitating toward more online services, BankPacific launched its new smarter mobile banking app.

The app was launched yesterday morning, coinciding with the bank's July birthday celebration.

"It was 66 years ago today when Guam Savings and Loan Association, (now known as) BankPacific, opened its doors to the island as Guam's first locally owned financial institution," the press release states.

The app includes a Remote Deposit Capture.

“We will be rolling out some more new service offerings throughout the month and we are really excited to launch our new mobile bank app today. It’s completely state-of-the-art and available at your app store,” said President Philip Flores. “It’s great to know we have been servicing our island communities for 66 years. We plan on a lot more too.”

BankPacific has offices in Guam, Saipan and Palau.