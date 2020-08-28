Gov. Lou leon Guerrero on Thursday announced that certain businesses will be allowed to reopen starting today or Saturday, including:

• Banks and credit unions can open today;

• Insurance companies and other financial institutions can open tomorrow;

• Construction businesses can open tomorrow;

• Automobile repair and parts sales businesses can open tomorrow; and

• Sales of vehicles and real estate operations can open tomorrow.

Vehicle sales and real estate transactions will be allowed by appointment only, according to the governor's office.

Bank of Guam

• Starting Saturday, Aug. 29, Bank of Guam announced it will reopen its Hagåtña and Upper Tumon branches, from 9 a.m. to noon, with its Hagåtña drive-thru available from 8 a.m. to noon. The bank's Andersen Air Force Base branch remains open today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning Monday, all Bank of Guam Guam branches return to operating hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours remain for Hagåtña and Upper Tumon at 9 a.m. to noon.

Bank of Hawaii

• Bank of Hawaii will be reopening its Hagåtña and Harmon branches starting at noon today, and will resume normal business hours on Saturday, the bank announced.