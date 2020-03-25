As COVID-19 makes its way around the globe and across the island, banks continue to monitor and adjust their hours of operation as well as the branches operating to accommodate customers while protecting the well-being of employees and customers.

Community First FCU

Community First has closed lobby services at all member service centers. The drive-thru services and call center will operate from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays.

Additionally, on March 25, drive-thru operations will be available only at the Hagåtña and Dededo member service centers. The Tamuning Member Service Center will be closed during this period.

On Thursday, March 26, the Tamuning Member Service Center will resume drive-thru operations and Hagåtña Member Service Center drive-thru operations will be closed until further notice.

The ATMs located outside the four member service centers are available to members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Credit card payments deferred one month

Community First is offering loan financial assistance programs for consumer loans, business loans and mortgage loans, according to the press release. In addition, credit card payments for April 2020 will automatically be deferred one month. This information will be reflected in April credit card statements, bank officials stated.

Members interested in these programs can call 472-8210, select menu option 2, and leave name, contact number and email address, and a credit counselor will contact them as soon as possible. Members may also contact credit counselors via email at covidloanhelp@cfirstguam.com.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii is temporarily closing select branch locations across the state and the West Pacific region.

“Temporarily streamlining our branch operations will help Bank of Hawaii sustain resources, follow social distancing recommendations, and provide the best possible service to our customers during this challenging time,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho.

Out of its 68 branches, 28 will remain open across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific Region.

In Guam, the hours for the Hagåtña and Harmon branches

• Monday to Saturday: 9-10 a.m. senior citizens hour;

• Monday to Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for the general public.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. for the general public

In Saipan, the Gualo Rai Branch:

• Monday to Saturday: 9-10 a.m. for the elderly

• Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. for the general public

And in Palau, the Koror Branch:

• Monday to Friday: 9-10 a.m. for the elderly

• Monday to Friday: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. for the general public.

In Hawaii, where the government has ordered a stay-at-home/work-at-home directive, the hours for state of Hawaii branches:

• Mondays-Saturdays: 9-10 a.m. for elderly and people most at risk

• Mondays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. general banking hours

• Select branches will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bank of Hawaii will continue to assess branches and inform the public should additional branches close due to a COVID-19-related incident or other unforeseen circumstances, such as insufficient staffing levels, according to the press release. At this time, BOH Call Center operations remain open to assist customers and can be reached at 1-808-643-3888. Should this change, the bank will notify customers.

Additionally, the Bank of Hawaii has increased the frequency of cleanings and enhanced its social distancing practices for the safety of employees and customers.