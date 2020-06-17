Some of Guam's bar and tavern owners said a limit on occupancy to 25% starting on June 19 isn't enough to sustain their businesses, especially after an unprecedented three-month forced closure by the government.

"It feels like we were forgotten," Regina Timmermann-Levanas, owner of Old Traditions bar in Tumon, said on Monday. "We cannot survive with 25% limit when bills are still at 100%."

Reopening with a 25% limit means her bar can accommodate only up to 16 customers at a time.

"I can't tell my customers, all sitting apart from each other, to hurry up if they don't plan on ordering another beer, so I can let other people in. And I don't think anyone would want to wait in line outside the bar," she said.

A lack of guidance from the the government on what bars need to do or have, before they reopen, is also a source of concern. For example, are bars and taverns required to check people's temperatures at the door before letting them in, she said.

Timmermann-Levanas hopes Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will reconsider the 25% bar occupancy limit and increase it to at least 50% initially, like restaurants, to help the industry survive.

Right before the governor's announcement allowing bars and taverns to reopen with limitations, Timmermann-Levanas said she's "feeling financially very troubled and emotionally absolutely unsettled."

"This is my staff's and band's livelihood, 11 people. The governor said my business is nonessential. I say this: 14th Amendment, Article 4 - Right to Earn a Living Act," she said, also citing Guam and universal laws that give everyone the right to work.

Old Traditions, which marks its ninth anniversary in November, has not been able to pay its rent for April and May, and possibly June, too, Timmermann-Levanas said.

Like other bar owners, she looks forward to reopening at full capacity.

"We have to be brave at some point. The virus is now part of us. We can't hide forever. This destroys businesses. It's difficult, but at least try to help us make a living. Three months is a long time to be told to close your business," Timmermann-Levanas said.

Nok Thurlow, owner of Nok's Nook tavern in Tamuning, said 25% occupancy limit is "better than nothing," but it would be "very difficult."

Operating the bar has been her only source of income, so she said she will try her best to keep the business open.

"Thankful for loyal customers. They too are excited that bars are opening again," she said.

The management of Wild Bill's bar in Tamuning on Monday said it's "horrible" for any business to be ordered to close for a quarter of the year, and then allowed to reopen, but only at a quarter of its occupancy.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program loan funding "ran out" a long time ago, the management said, so it had to "pay out of pocket" for personnel costs and building rental.

"Three months without revenue is an absolute disaster," the Wild Bill's management said.

Besides bars and taverns, bowling alleys are also allowed to reopen on June 19.