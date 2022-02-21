Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson testified against a bill proposing amendments to the law on fiscal notes for legislation, Bill 178-36.

Carlson said the bill appeared to only target the executive branch and he believes there needs to be a more collaborative approach to addressing fiscal measures.

"I believe it's a little contrary, as well as unnecessarily onerous when it could be collaborative," Carlson said.

It is "not uncommon" for the Guam Legislature to receive fiscal notes that do not provide significant information on the potential impact of legislative proposals, Sen. Telo Taitague, Bill 178's co-sponsor, said as she delivered her introduction during a public hearing Tuesday.

"The first example is a fiscal note dated April 26, 2021, which stated ... "absent any additional information from (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) the (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) cannot determine an appropriate fiscal impact at this time," Taitague added as she read examples out of the bill's findings and intent.

The second example was a fiscal note on May 18, 2021, which stated BBMR could not determine if a $75,000 appropriation was sufficient for a certain study because it did not obtain comments from the Government of Guam Retirement Fund.

"If approved, Bill 178 mandates both the director of (BBMR) and the director of a department affected by a bill to prepare and approve a fiscal note or a fiscal waiver," Taitague said, adding that Bill 178 otherwise would impose an administrative fine for failing to provide a fiscal note as required by the measure.

Carlson said he was personally taken aback by the fine, adding that he has no control over the responses and time of other cabinet members, but he won't refrain from disclosing that BBMR did not receive the information it requested.

"I really don't believe that - you can drag a horse to water but if the horse doesn't want to drink, it's not going to drink," Carlson said. "I also believe that if a senator authors a measure, there's nothing that precludes that senator ... from ascertaining that level of fiscal impact."

Put fire to their feet

Taitague stated that BBMR holds authority over allotments to agencies and departments, and if they don't comply with the bureau's requests for information, Taitague said she was sure BBMR could "put fire to their feet" to get that information.

The senator added that she understands it may be difficult to obtain information from some agencies, particularly autonomous agencies. But at the same time, the bureau is aware of the government's fiscal climate on a daily basis, Taitague said.

Earlier in the hearing, Carlson noted that BBMR has submitted fiscal notes to the Legislature's Committee on Rules but there are apparent issues with uploading those reports.

For example, BBMR had submitted the fiscal note for Bill 178 to COR in August 2021, but as of the time of the hearing Tuesday, it had not been uploaded to the Legislature's website. This drew the attention of lawmakers at the hearing.

"This is a collaborative process and there seems to be some issues with uploading fiscal notes," Carlson said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who chairs the committee on appropriations, stated at the end of Tuesday's hearing that the appropriations committee will not be holding public hearings on bills unless fiscal notes are posted at the Legislature's website.

"If it's not posted and we don't see it, we're not going to hear it ... That I will make the first step because exactly as BBMR has been submitting (fiscal notes), I think I'm just going to have to work internally with the Committee on Rules to make sure it's posted ... So we're just going to have to slow it down just a little bit until we see all the mechanics put in place," San Agustin said.