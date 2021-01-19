Beijing-based company provides solar panels to 88MW Guam project

The South Korean company that Guam Power Authority chose to build an 88-megawatt solar farm on Guam bought the solar panels to complete the project from a company in China.

"Beijing-based JA Solar recently announced that it has supplied all necessary photovoltaic modules needed to complete an 88-megawatt project in Guam," Beijing-based JA Solar announced through PRNewswire.

Invested in and constructed by Korea Electric Power, the project will be the largest single solar power plant in Guam, according to JA Solar.

With Guam's strong winds, according to JA Solar, "the project has stricter-than-usual requirements for the backside mechanical load and degradation rate of the module."

"After communication and comparison of products from multiple module manufacturers, Korea Electric Power finally selected JA Solar to be the exclusive module supplier for the project," the Beijing-based company announced.

Largest power plant project coming up

A consortium involving Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power also won the contract with Guam Power Authority in 2019 to invest in Guam's largest power plant which will use ultra-low-sulfur diesel or liquefied natural gas. The consortium will get its investment back by selling its power to GPA.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction recently announced it will be the consortium's contractor to build Guam's largest, 200-megawatt power plant in the Ukudu area in Dededo, adjacent to the northern wastewater treatment plant.

Doosan's contract, worth an estimated $560 million, involves building the power plant that will produce about 40% of Guam's power needs.

As the contractor, Doosan will be "responsible for all the processes from plant engineering to equipment manufacturing, installation, and commissioning, with plans in place to have the plant construction completed by 2024," according to a Dec. 21, 2020 statement from Doosan.