Construction supplies store Benson Guam in Maite began new operating hours on Monday.

The new hours are:

• Mondays to Saturdays: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Sundays: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The store will continue to practice recommended public health emergency guidelines including a limit on the number of customers who can come in, requiring customers and employees to wear masks and implementing 6-foot social distance between customers.