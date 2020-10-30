Betterday Guam launches at Oka Commercial Center

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of three about businesses opening during the pandemic

Daniel Hwang had a good year with his tourism business in Saipan in 2019, and things were steaming along smoothly going into 2020. Daniel and Amy Lee, his wife and business partner, worked with four employees and enjoyed a full schedule booked for months in advance. They specialized in high-end location photography that catered to well-to-do, discerning newlyweds from Korea. Hwang projected the natural beauty of Saipan as an image of the idyllic wedding in paradise right when the influx of Korean tourists was skyrocketing in the region.

In January, Hwang expanded the successful photography business to Guam. However, by February, South Korea was reeling from the pandemic, and revenue instantly dropped to zero. To compound problems, due to the structure of the tourism contracts, Hwang’s company had to refund several months of client deposits worth more than a whopping $30,000. The tourism industry had collapsed, and while still in operation, their photography business was over, with no recovery of that sector in sight.

'It was a nightmare ...'

“It was a nightmare, revenue just stopped,” said Hwang, who is from Korea but has spent significant time on Saipan as a child, business owner and resident. He and his wife were familiar with Guam after frequently visiting over the years, but were seriously considering retreating to Korea to regroup.

“We had spent and lost a lot of money and were running out of all of our budget, we had to start something,” Hwang said. “We started an online business because we didn’t have to make a brick-and-mortar store.” In May, Hwang built an e-commerce website and in June, www.betterdayguam.com was launched. Hwang made bulk acquisitions of inventory from Ikea, a company that specializes in stylish, ready-to-assemble furniture founded in Sweden. Hwang had doorstep delivery to Guam residents for an added $10. Betterday Guam connected with its customers through social media.

Betterday Guam is having its grand opening today at the Oka Commercial Center.

IKEA reseller

Ikea's popular Scandinavian designs are sold at Ikea stores. However, Ikea doesn’t open smaller stores in smaller markets, and Hwang saw several Ikea reselling stores in Seoul.

“We didn’t have time or money, and we needed results quickly,” said Hwang, but he watched as the e-commerce took off. In July, it became apparent that the company needed at least a storefront so it could provide curbside service and a place for customer pickup. That’s how the Betterday Guam store opened at the Oka Commercial Center. Quickly, the modest storefront at Oka, with about 1,100 square feet, transformed from a curbside delivery and customer pickup venue to an area to stage furniture displays and other home and kitchen accessories. The business is doing well enough that Hwang is thinking about expanding to another location as soon as next year.

The timing of Hwang’s e-commerce venture coincides with soaring e-commerce sales and credit card transactions.

Hwang reflected on the rapid growth of Betterday Guam, and said, “This period is a good opportunity to do new business, I feel like COVID-19 provided a turning point directing people to online businesses.”

A few months ago, Daniel Hwang’s lucrative business, like many small businesses, got stopped in its tracks. He and his wife were able to make the adjustments on the fly to get an e-commerce venture launched and moving. This could be the worst time in recent history to open a business, but Hwang is optimistic about his venture. “I like this job, and I like when people feel happy by buying our furniture.”