Bidder for GPA's $200 million solar project prevails in procurement appeals

The Office of Public Accountability has validated the Guam Power Authority's selection of ENGIE Solar as the winning bidder for the third phase of the utility's renewable energy program.

Competitor GlidePath Marianas Operations Inc. had filed several appeals with the OPA, beginning in January, arguing ENGIE's proposal did not comply with technical requirements in the invitation for bid, and that the award to ENGIE was prejudiced against the people of Guam because it was essentially a sole source procurement for a project worth almost $200 million.

GlidePath also argued that GPA's handling of the procurement was flawed, that the utility accepted ENGIE's bid based on requirements others could not access, and that the procurement record was not properly maintained.

However, the OPA ultimately found that GPA's determination of ENGIE's bid as responsive is valid, that the utility's handling of the bid did not render a sole source procurement, and that the procurement record was not incomplete to prevent an award. The OPA denied GlidePath's appeals in their entirety.

In a press release, ENGIE stated that the Phase 3 projects will deliver 85 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually. This phase also includes battery storage to power the grid at night.

"As the low bidder, ENGIE’s system also ensures the highest savings to GPA and the Guam ratepayers," ENGIE's release stated, in part.

The Phase 3 projects will be on two sites – Naval Base Guam and in South Finegayan.

Luis F. Birolini, head of distributed renewables for ENGIE North America, said, “In its decision, the public auditor confirmed that ENGIE’s bid met the requirements set forth in Guam Power Authority’s invitation for bid (IFB) and was the lowest responsive bid for both sites. The public auditor held, ‘GlidePath’s failure to understand the requirements of the IFB did not affect the ability of any other bidder to correctly understand the requirements of the IFB and submit competing bids that conformed to the IFB’s requirements.’”

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations, according to the company's press release. Globally, ENGIE S.A. relies on its key businesses – gas, renewable energy, services – to offer competitive solutions to customers.

The losing bidder, GlidePath Marianas, is a Chicago-based company that acquired the solar plant in Dandan.