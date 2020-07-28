A new proposed law seeks to create and mandate a seller’s disclosure statement for potential buyers of residential properties.

By adding the Seller’s Disclosure Statement mandate to Guam law, Bill 383-35 would protect potential buyers from unforeseen problems and create a fairer real estate market and more transparent purchasing process for all residential property buyers, said author Sen. Sabina Perez.

Bill 383-35 requires a seller of residential real property to disclose any known material facts about the unit or property they are selling.

“It’s surprising to find that our local laws don’t have existing protections for residential buyers. I can only imagine the difficulty of navigating the purchasing process for first time home buyers, only to find structural or electrical issues in their new home after moving in” said Perez.

The legislation is being introduced with input from the Guam Real Estate Commission.

Commission Chairman Chris Murphy stated the purpose of disclosure is to ensure that sellers provide buyers with material information known to the seller on the property being purchased so that the buyer may review, investigate, and ultimately decide whether or not to purchase the property.

"This becomes especially important when the buyer is a first-time homeowner or one who has little or no experience in real estate and the related fields of construction, maintenance, and repair of residential property," Murphy stated.

A proper Seller Disclosure law will serve several key issues, he added:

1. protect the general public from unscrupulous sellers who try to hide material issues affecting the property they are selling;

2. provide potential buyers with meaningful information on the property they are purchasing, which in turn will speed up the home buying process;

3. provide real estate licensees with a strong marketing tool to assist the seller in the timely sale of his or her property; and

4. reduce the liability of real estate professionals who represent owners that try to hide material facts from prospective buyers.

One key item within the proposed law addresses the concept of a property being sold “as is”, which creates a situation referred to as caveat emptor or let the buyer beware, Murphy stated.

Individuals often use this phrase to avoid addressing or fixing material issues or problems with the property they are selling. This places an undue burden on prospective buyers who may not be real estate “experts” to conduct more detailed inspections of property they are considering to purchase, Murphy stated.

"A seller disclosure law would serve both the buyer and the seller in a transaction by giving the buyer needed information to make an informed decision on whether to purchase a property or not and strengthen the seller’s sale on an 'as is' basis by disclosing material information to the buyer that the buyer cannot later dispute," he added.