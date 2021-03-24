Bill proposes to raise weight limit for container trucks

A new bipartisan measure proposes to raise the weight cap for container trucks traveling on Guam roads.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. James Moylan introduced Bill 83-36, the senators stated in a press release. The idea behind the bill, according to its proponents, is to reduce the cost transporting containers filled with various goods, “ultimately reducing the cost of commodities for our local families.”

Local law places a cap on the weight of containers allowed on Guam’s roads. The action followed the federally funded rebuilding and reinforcement of several of the island’s bridges, including those in Hagåtña and Merizo, and several stretches of roadway. The intent was to help reduce wear and tear by heavy trucks.

According to the press release from Barnes and Moylan, the law means local companies “pay more to move partially empty containers from the Port of Guam to the store shelves, ultimately passing the cost to the consumer.”

That savings would be realized, according to the press release, because the proposed measure “allows for a greater maximization of each container.” It would save on costs and reduce the carbon footprint of trucks that no longer need to make multiple trips for the same quantity of goods.

Designated roads

The vice speaker’s spokesman, Chirag Bhojwani, said the trucks driving at a higher weight limit would be restricted to what the bill refers to as “designated haul road highways.” These will have a reconstructed lane in each direction with a higher standard design allowing for the movement of heavier vehicles. These specific routes include Routes 1, 8, 11 and 16 and other highways to be designated by the director of the Guam Department of Public Works as they are constructed for heavier use.

“As stipulated with the Guam buildup, (the Department of Defense) will be hardening Guam’s roads to accommodate the heavy loads to accommodate buildup-related projects. Vice Speaker has an upcoming meeting with DoD officials to request a status update on these,” Bhojwani said.

Bhojwani also noted that the Department of Revenue and Taxation Weights and Measures Division conducts weighing stations, and that trucks that exceed the weight limit or are driving on routes where they’re not allowed may be issued fines.

The senators said, during discussions with various businesses impacted by Public Law 33-106, “there were many instances and sound reasons to find a balance in how much weight we can allow for vehicles driving on our roads.”

“Just reviewing the cost of shipping alone from the United States West Coast, the current formula estimates to be almost 17% higher versus if a reasonable and balanced weights and measure formula was utilized,” the senators stated in the press release.