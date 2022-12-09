Binance.US announced Dec. 5 in a press release that it has launched its business in two U.S. territories by receiving its Money Transmitter Licenses in both Guam and American Samoa. Through the receipt of these MTLs, customers on islands spanning the Pacific can register to buy, sell, trade, convert and stake digital assets quickly and securely on the Binance.US website or iOS and Android apps, the crypto company said in the release. Binance.US has also received its MTL in Louisiana after going live in the state earlier this year, bringing the total number of secured MTLs to 43, the company stated.

Binance.US offers some of the industry's lowest fees on nearly 150 cryptocurrencies, including zero fees on select Bitcoin trading pairs, the company stated in the release. The company said new and experienced traders alike can conveniently deposit, withdraw and grow their cryptocurrencies in the Binance.US multi-asset crypto wallet and easily access and trade more than 300 trading pairs.

“Binance.US is committed to operating at the highest levels of compliance, which is being recognized through the granting of these MTLs,” said Brian Shroder, chief executive officer of Binance.US. “We are on a mission to become the most licensed and regulated digital asset exchange in the United States and, at the same time, we continue to enhance our platform and customer service capabilities, while introducing new value-add products and services.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam, American Samoa and Louisiana are the eighth, ninth, and tenth jurisdictions in which Binance.US has secured Money Transmitter Licenses in 2022, following West Virginia, Connecticut, Wyoming, Rhode Island, Idaho, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, the company stated in the release. Binance.US currently operates in 46 states, as well as Puerto Rico, and is working closely with the remaining state regulatory agencies to secure approvals so it can offer its services across all 50 states and territories, it said in the release.

Binance.US welcomes all Guam and American Samoa customers to sign up with Binance.US, as well as those in Louisiana who have not registered.