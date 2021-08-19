Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific on Aug. 17 awarded a $98 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV of Harmon for the construction of a bachelor officer quarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, according to a media release from NAVFAC Pacific.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.

“With the construction contract award of this GOJ funded BOQ project, NAVFAC Pacific has now contracted for all 18 of the DPRI military construction projects planned for award in fiscal year 2021,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office Director Will Boudra. “This is a tremendous accomplishment and a true testament to the positive synergies developed between the Marine Corps and the NAVFAC Pacific planning, design and contracting teams. Well done to all involved!”

The work to be performed includes the construction of a multi-story housing tower, with an attached one-story common area wing, and a detached utility building. The BOQ structure will house single-occupancy housing units with living, bedroom, closet, private bath, kitchen and laundry.

Work is expected to be complete by May 2024.