The U.S. Navy has awarded Black Construction/Mace International Joint Venture a $28.88 million firm-fixed-price task order under a previously awarded design-build/design-bid-build, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity unrestricted multiple-award construction contract to perform various repairs to deep-draft wharf infrastructure at Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia, according to a Jan. 21 announcement on the Department of Defense website.

The joint venture comprises Black Construction Corp. of Guam and Mace International, a global construction company headquartered in the United Kingdom, according to the company website.

Work to be performed includes demolition and replacement of wharf fender standoff panel, including pile supports; replacement of broken/missing timber fender piles at the north end of the wharf; replacement of steel ladders; repair of concrete deck and substructure, including concrete slab replacement, crack sealing and paint striping; and other repair and maintenance work.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Fiscal 2021 Navy operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $28.88 million will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Two proposals were received for this task order.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Diego Garcia, is the contracting unit.