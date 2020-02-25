Black, Mace awarded $27M in military contracts

The joint venture of Guam-based Black Construction and Mace International has been awarded three contracts worth a total of $27.8 million for military projects on the island of Diego Garcia.

One contract is to build a $12.3 million, 34-meter antenna facility and support infrastructure at the U.S. Naval Support Facility on Diego Garcia.

The work on Diego Garcia, a British Indian Ocean territory, is expected to be completed by April 2021. Fiscal 2020 Naval Research Laboratory contract funds are obligated on the award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. A single-source proposal was received for this task order; Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East is the contracting activity.

The joint venture was awarded a second $7.8 million contract to build a new, 13-meter diameter Radome No. 2 with reinforced concrete antenna footings, internal concrete room, ring wall, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit, and electrical and communication lines at the communication site facility at the U.S. Naval Support Facility.

The joint venture was awarded a third contract for a new, $7.7 million, 13-meter diameter Radome No. 1 with reinforced concrete antenna footings, internal concrete room, ring wall, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit, and electrical and communication lines at the communication site facility at the same U.S. Naval Support Facility. Two proposals were received for this task order.

Mace is an international consultancy and construction business that operates in five hubs in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, Sub‑Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Mace built Landmark 81, Vietnam's tallest building; the Hong Kong Science Park; and the Seed Cathedral, the iconic UK pavilion built for the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai, according to the company's website https://www.macegroup.com/locations/asia-pacific.