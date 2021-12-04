Black Micro Corp. of Tamuning, has been awarded a $161.82 million firm-fixed-price contract for site development and for the construction of an aircraft parking apron and taxiway at the Tinian International Airport in Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the Department of Defense website.

The contract contains two unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $163.88 million. Work is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Black Micro is an affiliate of Black Construction Corp. It is headquartered in Guam and operates in the CNMI and the Federated States of Micronesia. The Black Group of companies is owned by Tutor Perini Corp., which is headquartered in California.

This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, and two proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting unit.

Earlier this week, NAVFAC Pacific awarded Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV a $56 million contract for the construction of a dining facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo.