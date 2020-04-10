Black receives 3 national awards for excellence in construction

Black Construction Corp. recently received three National Excellence in Construction Awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors.

The company received:

• an Eagle Award for the P-662 Missile Defense Agency Test Support Facility on Wake Island;

• a Pyramid Award for the Lockwood Terrace housing rehabilitation on the Navy base on Guam; and

• a Pyramid Award for the replacement of power poles on the Navy Support Facility in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory.

The Excellence in Construction Awards program is the national construction industry’s leading competition that honors both general and specialty contractors for innovative and high-quality merit shop construction projects, the company stated.

The Associated Builders and Contractors recently announced the awards for Black Construction and 92 Excellence in Construction winning projects, collectively worth nearly $2.9 billion, Black stated in its press release. These awards will be presented during the ABC Convention 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 18.

The Guam Contractors Association also will honor Black Construction at a monthly membership luncheon, which will be announced later.

Black Construction is a subsidiary of Los Angeles-headquartered Tutor Perini Corp., publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange as a leading civil, building and specialty construction company.