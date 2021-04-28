Blas seeks waiver to allow more Guam small businesses to qualify for pandemic aid

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. has requested a waiver of the business location eligibility requirement for the Small Business Administration's Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance program, according to a press release from Blas.

As Blas noted in prior releases, the program uses 2010 census data as the basis for determining whether businesses fall within low-income communities for eligibility. As the policy map shows, this can mean that Guam businesses equally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be treated differently simply because they fall on different sides of the street.

"There are some grave concerns with the map’s representation and how it applies to the realities of our island," Blas stated in Tuesday's release on the issue.

"I have written to Congressman Michael San Nicolas and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero about this matter and have taken the liberty to bring this concern to the SBA administrator in hopes that we can get some help for our businesses that are affected by this requirement. The map being used to determine program eligibility neglects the fact that all businesses on Guam were and continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn’t accurately reflect where the low- and high-income communities are on Guam," he added.

Blas stated that Guam has unique factors that he hopes can be considered for the waiver of the low-income community requirement. Blas noted that Guam's unemployment rate is higher than the national average and numerous island residents still rely on food distributions.

"Guam is the furthest territory from the continental United States and our economy relies heavily on tourism and business from the Asian region, primarily Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. In fact, Guam is closer to Asia (1,800 miles) than it is to (continental United States) (6,098 miles) and almost all of the commodities available and sold on Guam are shipped into the island," Blas stated.

The senator brought up Guam's isolation in prior statements. Specifically, in responding to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who stated that the situation is unlikely to change with the temperament in Washington, D.C.

Blas said he believes a case can be made for Guam based on unique challenges that businesses have had to endure through the pandemic, according to his release.