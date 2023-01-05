Bank of Guam announced in late December its 50th Anniversary Brand campaign – Proud to Be – was awarded three Viddy Awards. Viddy Awards, formerly the Videographer Awards, is one of the most coveted awards in the video industry, according to a press release.

Since 1995, thousands of production and communication professionals from various industries have entered their best and most creative work. The goal of the Viddy Awards is to identify and recognize the video artisans who excel in the scope of their own environment. The Platinum Award is awarded to those projects that the judges deem are written, produced, shot and/or edited in an exceptional manner. The Gold Award is awarded for projects that exceed industry standards.

Proud to Be 50, one of a series of videos under the Bank’s 50th Anniversary campaign, was recognized with two Platinum Viddy Awards under the Branding Campaign and Culture/Lifestyle Short Form Video categories. The Proud to Be the People’s Bank television commercial received a Gold Viddy in the same category, the release stated.

The Proud to Be 50 and Proud to Be the People’s Bank videos, along with other media deliverables, came together to create Bank of Guam’s 50th anniversary campaign. Both short-form videos featured vignettes of the people of the People’s Bank – their customers and employees. Through these vignettes, viewers had an opportunity to see the people, celebrating who they are, their heritage, their future and their dreams.

“We'd like to think of ourselves as being in the business of storytelling. Everyone has a story and we believe the spots were a great reminder that Bank of Guam's story is inherently the same as all of our stories – a story with a vision rooted in the same fundamental values that our diverse and ever-growing community shares. It was a privilege to work with Bank of Guam on their 50th anniversary project as well as the amazing cast that brought it to life and we look forward to what the future holds for Mighty Island and Bank of Guam,” said Nia Serneo, producer of Mighty Island.

“The stories of our people are at the very heart of our business and our bank. For the past 50 years, their shared stories and experiences have shaped our communities, our business, our families and individual lives. And to be able to capture the voices and images of our people through video in a way that receives recognition on an international scale is an honor that we celebrate proudly as the People’s Bank,” said Joaquin P. LG. Cook, president and CEO of Bank of Guam.

The Viddy Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals who have entered AMCP programs.