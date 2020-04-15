The Bank of Guam is opening a drive-thru at its Tumon branch on Wednesday, April 15.

The drive-thru window will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transactions will be limited to:

• Check Cashing

• Deposits and Withdrawals

• BOG loan and credit card payments.

Utility check payments may be dropped at the Express Deposit Box.

The bank's Hagåtña and Andersen Air Force Base branches remain open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday. All other Guam branches remain closed.

The bank management asks customers to practice social distancing and sanitation practices, and to wear masks when entering bank premises.