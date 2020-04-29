BOH Foundation gives $35K to Guam, Saipan charities helping feed the hungry

The Bank of Hawaii Foundation announced recently that it has donated $35,000 to food banks and food distribution services in Guam and Saipan.

The foundation has donated:

· $15,000 to the Salvation Army Guam Corps;

· $10,000 to Catholic Social Service food bank on Guam; and

· $10,000 to The Salvation Army Saipan Corps.

Erlinda Alegre, senior vice president and market executive of Bank of Hawaii’s West Pacific Region Branch Banking, said, “The school closures and job disruptions caused by COVID-19 have created an urgent need for the services of our local food banks in the communities we serve. We are pleased to support the Salvation Army and Catholic Social Service in the essential work they do on Guam and Saipan to make sure that no one goes hungry.”

Lisa Bordallo, Catholic Social Service marketing/client services manager, said, “As one of only two food pantries on Guam, our services provide critical relief during disasters such as the current pandemic. We assist all in need, including those who have lost their jobs and other means of feeding their families. Si Yu’us ma’ase for your generous support of our mission to end hunger and reduce poverty.”

Bank of Hawaii Foundation was established in 1981. Earlier this month, Bank of Hawaii Foundation donated $3 million to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Hawaiʻi Resilience Fund, which was established by HCF and the Omidyar ‘Ohana Fund to address the growing social and economic impacts of COVID-19 in Hawaii.